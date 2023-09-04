CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Over the weekend, a sanctuary in Van Zandt County discovered destruction to their building. Church members are asking the community for help to find answers.

Joe Donalson, a board member of New Beginnings Church in Canton shared that they purchased their building in 2017.

“We provide shelter, food, and counseling to the homeless,” said Donalson.

Since then, they feel they have not received support from the surrounding community.

“We hadn’t had it a week. Someone came into the property and painted devil worship graffiti throughout the hallways,” said Donalson.

Just this past weekend, church board members discovered damage to the sanctuary.

“This is carefully calculated destruction by the city leaders of canton, and there is nothing accidental about it,” said Greg Audel, a church board member.

Upon finding the destruction of the property, Donalson contacted the Canton Police Department.

“He gave me a card with a case number on it, with a statement he said email that back to him with a list of everything that is damage and what the value you is and then they left,” said Donalson.

KETK reached out to Canton police on Monday, and they were unable to provide any information.

The church is offering a $5,000 reward: “for anybody with information that leads to an arrest and a conviction,” said Donalson.

Joe Donalson is asking if anyone knows any information about the damage, to please contact him at (713) 261-1100 or joedonalson@gmail.com.