CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Van Zandt County authorities are currently searching for multiple suspects that allegedly attempted to steal an ATM at the First State Bank of Ben Wheeler in Canton early Saturday morning.

Officials reported that the attempted robbery occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning. However, the suspects were already gone upon the arrival of the Canton Police Department and Van Zandt County Sheriff’s office.

It was then determined that the suspects were unsuccessful in their robbery attempt when authorities found the damaged ATM still in tact on the scene, as well as a stolen vehicle behind the bank. The suspects were captured on video, but had their faces covered by masks.

Anyone with any tips or information on the suspects is encouraged to call 903-567-4133.