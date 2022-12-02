TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials said they arrested a man in Tyler Friday evening, who was wanted for capital murder.

Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, was arrested after a chase around 6:30 p.m., according to Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Christian said that Rhodes led officers on a chase in a vehicle before running away in the area of Bow Street and Valentine Street, prior to his arrest.

Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, a black Ford Mustang, on FM 14 but the driver drove away heading south, according to Christian.

The driver lost control and hit a pole at Fannin Avenue and Valentine Street, officials said. When the car crashed, the passenger, identified as Rhodes, ran from law enforcement and the driver was taken into custody.

Rhodes was caught in the 400 block of Bow Street, Christian said. According to the sheriff’s office, Rhodes was the last of three suspects in a capital murder case out of Tyler to be arrested.

Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and a Texas Game Warden assisted in the pursuit.