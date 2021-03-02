CAPTURED: Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – One of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested in Texarkana on Feb. 23.

Marques Jujuan Thompson, 20, was added to the Most Wanted list on Jan. 27. Thompson was located and arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents, the Texarkana Police Department officers and DPS Highway Patrol.

Marques Jujuan Thompson, 20

Thompson had been wanted since August 2020 when he violated his probation and fled from his last known address. He was involved with multiple shootings in Texarkana. He was wanted for the following:

Murder

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Possession of a firearm

Battery

Stalking and Intimidation

And a probation violation

Texas Crime Stoppers offered cash rewards for people who provided information, however with Thompson’s arrest, a Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in his arrest.

