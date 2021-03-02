CAPTURED: Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – One of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested in Texarkana on Feb. 23.
Marques Jujuan Thompson, 20, was added to the Most Wanted list on Jan. 27. Thompson was located and arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents, the Texarkana Police Department officers and DPS Highway Patrol.
Thompson had been wanted since August 2020 when he violated his probation and fled from his last known address. He was involved with multiple shootings in Texarkana. He was wanted for the following:
- Murder
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Possession of a firearm
- Battery
- Stalking and Intimidation
- And a probation violation
Texas Crime Stoppers offered cash rewards for people who provided information, however with Thompson’s arrest, a Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in his arrest.
In 2020, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $20,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests. To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)
- Submit a tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Submit a Facebook top by clicking “SUBMIT A TIP” link under the “About” section.
- What happens if you miss your second dose of the vaccine?
- VAX FACTS: Texas to receive more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility expands
- Couple’s efforts to hide from law officer fail; now face burglary, parole violation charges
- Registered sex offender charged with having meth in his home
- ‘Sorry for smashing your window’: Vandal leaves pizzeria owner apology letter with $2K inside