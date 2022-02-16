CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage police has sought the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in connection to the burglary of a vehicle.

The burglary happened on Feb. 13 at the First Baptist Church during a funeral.

The Carthage Police Department posted a photo of the person on their Facebook page wearing a gray sweatshirt with large letters on the front, black pants and tennis shoes with pink on the top of them. The subject was also seen with a big dark shoulder bag in a parking lot.

If anyone has information on the identity of the subject, they are asked to contact the Carthage Police Department at 903-693-3866 to speak with an investigator.