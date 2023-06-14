PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested minutes after allegedly carjacking a man in the parking lot of Jucy’s Hamburgers in Palestine.

Police said that on Sunday around 5:16 a.m., a man called 911 to report that he had been carjacked. The man told police that he was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot when a man opened his car door and demanded that he give him the vehicle, and he complied out of fear for his life.

Four minutes later, Cpl. Nathan Perkins with the Palestine Police Department spotted the vehicle going northbound on N. Sycamore Street “at a high rate of speed.” Perkins followed the vehicle and noticed that it made a sharp turn onto E. Colorado Street, ran a stop sign at E. Colorado and Royall Street, and was driving fast on Royall “in an attempt to elude” the officer.

Police said that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Drumestic Washington, lost control of the vehicle and hit a curb, coming to a stop in the 1000 block of S. Royall Street.

Perkins ordered Washington out of the vehicle and arrested him. After a search of Washington, police reportedly found less than a gram of methamphetamine in his pants pocket.

Washington was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked for robbery, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

“Because of the Officer’s quick response and high level of awareness, they were able to get this violent offender off the street.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I commend Cpl Perkins for a job well done.”