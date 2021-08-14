Carthage police investigating after man found with gunshot wounds dies

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found with gunshot wounds and later died Saturday morning.

Around 12:14 a.m., Carthage police received reports of a gunshot victim on Tatum Street near Eubanks Street.

A Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was nearby, heard the call and arrived to the scene first at 12:15 a.m. followed by two Carthage police units.

When they arrived, the officers and deputy found a black man believed to be in his mid-twenties on the ground unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds, according to Carthage police . They started first aid, which included CPR, on the victim until EMS could arrive.

Around 12:24 a.m. EMS arrived and took over the medical treatment and later advised officers that the victim was dead.

Carthage police said in a Facebook post that the victim’s name will not be released to allow the family time to be notified.

A Justice of the Peace was contacted, and an inquest was performed. Due to the circumstances the JP ordered an Autopsy be preformed at Southwest in Dallas, according the Carthage Texas Police Department.

The Carthage Police Department asked that anyone with information on this incident please call 903-693-3866.