Carthage woman charged with murder in connection with shooting death of husband

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A woman in Panola County has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband.

Annette Sipes Anderson, 56, of Carthage, is in Panola County Detention Center, said information released by the sheriff’s office.

She was taken into custody on Monday after deputies responded to a 911 call that a shooting had taken place at home on County Road 3041, Chief Deputy Jeff Ivy said.

Ivy said that Anderson met with deputies outside the home and told them the victim was inside.

Deputies found her husband, Richard Scott Anderson, dead on the floor.