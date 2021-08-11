Cash, guns stolen in more than 40 car burglaries in Mount Pleasant Wednesday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – More than 40 vehicles were broken into early Wednesday morning in Mount Pleasant, according to a release from local police.

The department said that all of the burglaries involved cars that were left unlocked. Investigators say the burglars were able to take “cash, guns, and other items of value.”

Don’t freely give your valuables to CROOKS! Take your valuables out of your vehicle and remember to lock your vehicle. These crooks are opportunistic. Don’t allow yourself to be an easy target for them. Mount Pleasant Police

If you have information or found that your vehicle was broken into and have not made a report, contact MPPD at 903-575-4004. Select the option for dispatch to make a report or select the option for Criminal Investigations to give a detective information.

The Dallas Police Department released the following tips to help keep your car safe: