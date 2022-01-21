Cass County man sentenced to 99 years in prison for sexual abuse of child

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Cass County jury sentenced 26-year-old Damien O’Keith Lawson, Sr. on Wednesday to 99 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division for the felony offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Lawson had previously pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 12 before Fifth District Judge Bill Miller and was found guilty. Lawson then requested that a jury gauge his punishment.

The jury was asked by the State to deliver a sentence that sent a message saying sex offenders would not be tolerated in Cass County, thus yielding the 99-year sentence, said the DA’s office.