East Texas mayor who called President Trump ‘direct descendent of the devil’ enters not guilty plea

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A small town East Texas mayor who called President Trump a “direct descendant of the devil” plead not guilty during his arraignment earlier this week.

Domino Mayor Al Campbell has been charged with unlawful use of funds for political advertising and abuse of official capacity, and entered a plea of not guilty while in court on Wednesday.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Campbell’s next court date has not been set.

Back in November of 2020, he sent a letter to residents along with their city water bill in September.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, Campbell’s letter had “language depicting… President Donald Trump negatively, opposing his re-election, and encouraging the citizens to vote.”

On the letter was a watermark with the city’s official seal and “Mayor Al Campbell” written across the the header of the document.

An investigation was conducted by the Texas Rangers after the Cass County District Attorney’s Office learned of the letter. They were able to obtain a copy from an unopened envelope addressed to a Domino resident and matched it to one that was provided to them.

Investigators questioned Campbell about the letter and he admitted to writing it. He claimed that no extra city money was spent on the newsletter about Trump since they were mailed along with the city water bills.

TEXAS LAW

Under Texas law, the abuse of official capacity charge is a Class B misdemeanor since the cost of the letters and bills were between $100 and $750. The unlawful funds charge would classify as a Class A misdemeanor. All together, Campbell could face jail time and a fine worth thousands of dollars.

In an interview with our sister station KTAL in September, Campbell said he stood by his words.

“The Bible says that the devil is the father of lies. Our president may not be the devil, but he has spawned enough lies to qualify him to be a direct descendant of the aforementioned evil spirit.” MAYOR AL CAMPBELL

Domino is located near U.S. Highway 59. In the 2010 Census, the town had a population of just 93. While the voting totals for the City of Domino were not immediately available, President Trump won 79% of the vote in all of Cass County.