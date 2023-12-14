CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – The Chandler Police Department said they recovered a stolen trailer with information collected by an officer during a Sunday interaction on Main Street in Chandler.

Officer Raymond Brooks reportedly checked on a stranded motorist around 8A.M. on Sunday and “suspected something was off with the situation.” Brooks took the driver’s and vehicle’s information and allowed the vehicle, trailer and tractor to leave.

According to Chandler PD, a Chandler resident reported that their tractor was missing and thanks to the information Brooks collected the tractor was recovered and returned on Thursday.

Chandler PD is investigating the theft and suspects involved in the case. Officials said the case might not have been solved if not for Brooks’ proactive efforts.