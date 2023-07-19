FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Authorities revealed details about the arrest of an East Texas elementary school teacher who is accused of promoting child pornography.

Officials said that Fabrizio Olague was found to be responsible for “the transmission of explicit material involving minors.” The investigation found that Olague was employed as a teacher at Chapel Hill ISD in Flint where he worked as a dyslexia interventionist, working with children from kindergarten to third grade.

“At this time, we do not have evidence to support Mr. Olague victimized any of the students he taught,” according to Montgomery County authorities.

After finding “substantial evidence,” authorities said they executed a search warrant at Olague’s residence, working with DPS and other county officials.

Olague was arrested while attending a teacher’s conference in Plano.

“Acting swiftly, Texas DPS located and apprehended the suspect at the conference, ensuring he would face justice for his alleged crimes,” officials said.

Olague was taken to the local county jail to await legal proceedings.

The arrest follows a two-month investigation by a Precinct 1 Detective with Montgomery County. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are collaborating on the investigation.

They anticipate Olague will face “numerous” charges related to the promotion of child pornography.

“As this case progresses, the community remains encouraged to report any suspicious activities or concerns related to child exploitation to the appropriate authorities, allowing for prompt action and the protection of our most vulnerable citizens,” officials said.

Chapel Hill ISD released a statement on Monday saying that they had placed a teacher on administrative leave.

“Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of our students,” said Martin Ibarra, CHISD’s Board of Trustees president. “We take these allegations very seriously, and we’re fully cooperating with authorities.”