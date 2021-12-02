Chase through Shelby, San Augustine counties ends in arrest

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase through Shelby and San Augustine counties on Tuesday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Joshua Bearden of Shelbyville was arrested and charged with the following:

Terroristic threat on a peace officer

DWI

Evading arrest with a vehicle

Driving while license suspended

Failure to appear (FTA: OC: DWI 3rd or more)

Bearden’s bonds total $50,500.

The sheriff’s office stated that deputies were called to a residence on FM 417 in Shelbyville for a welfare check when they saw and identified Bearden. According to deputies, they knew he had an active warrant.

Deputies tried to make contact with Bearden who they say had entered a vehicle and attempted to flee through a ditch, travelling west on FM 417.

At the intersection of FM 417 and Highway 87 South, deputies followed Bearden as he reportedly turned onto the highway and law enforcement gave verbal command over the PA speaker for Bearden to stop the vehicle. Deputies said Bearden refused to stop the vehicle and led deputies in a pursuit down Highway 87 South to FM 147.

The SCSO requested help from the San Augustine Police Department and the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office to end the pursuit as it approached the San Augustine County line.

Once the pursuit entered the county, an officer with the San Augustine Police Department did a PIT maneuver and brought the chase to an end. A PIT maneuver is when a pursing car can force the fleeing car to turn abruptly by bumping it, causing the driver to lose control and eventually stop.

Bearden was then removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, police said.

The SCSO thanked the San Augustine County Police Department, San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Center Police Department for their assistance in bringing this pursuit to an end.