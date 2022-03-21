CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Criminal Investigation Division of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a prominent ER physician on Monday for the alleged continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Dr. Karl Kauffman was arrested Monday after an ongoing investigation and a search warrant of his home led to two warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child, said the sheriff’s office. Kauffman currently serves as an ER physician at several hospitals in the county.

The arrest warrants were issued by the 369th District Judge, Michael Davis, who set a recommended bond of $1 million per charge. Kauffman will be held in the Cherokee County Jail.

The charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child is a felony of the first degree, punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life, or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years.