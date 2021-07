CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Jail for sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

26-year-old Mason Tanner Johnston of Jacksonville was detained Thursday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the county Criminal Investigation Division investigated the case. Once they were done with the investigation, they got a warrant for first degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child for Johnston.