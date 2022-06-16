CHEROKEE COUTNY, Texas (KETK) – A Carrolton man was convicted on Wednesday night of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

District Court Judge Michael Davis sentenced John Wesley Allen Jr., 57, to life in prison without the possibility of parole honoring the recommendation of the jury, according to a release from Elmer C. Beckworth Jr., the Cherokee County District Attorney.

During sentencing Davis “admonished the defendant that his deplorable abuse will not only affect the victim for life, but the defendant’s only family as well,” according to a release.

The jury heard testimony that Allen was in his mid 50s when he began sexually abusing the 6-year-old victim, and the abuse lasted until they were 13, officials said. After a day and a half of testimony, the jury deliberated for less than two hours before returning with a guilty verdict.

Allen was arrested two years ago for the crimes that he has now been convicted of.