CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating the death of two men that were found near Highway 79 early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office received a call at approximately 2:50 a.m. from the Rusk County Sheriff’s office saying that two injured men had been found on the side of Highway 79 at the Cherokee-Rusk County line. Upon deputies’ arrival, two African-American males were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds just barely inside the Cherokee County line.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division, Special Investigations Unit and the Texas Rangers have since been called in to investigate. The victims’ names are currently being withheld pending family notification.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff, it is believed that the two victims had attended a dance at the Fantasy Ballroom on Saturday evening. Anyone that has any information regarding this case is strongly encouraged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department at 903-683-2271.