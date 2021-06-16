Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office: Motorcyclist drives into oncoming traffic during high speed chase

RUSK, Texas (KETK) — A man who allegedly drove his motorcycle into oncoming traffic in an effort to evade being arrested has been charged with drug possession and other crimes.

On Monday, deputies with the Cherokee County Special Investigation Unit attempted to stop Drew Clark Jr., who they say is a known felon.

CCSO said Clark fled east on Highway 204 after officers tried to stop him. He was driving his 2003 Yamaha motorcycle.

According to law enforcement, Clark reached speeds over 90 mph, and at one point drove into oncoming traffic.

Clark then fled south on CR 1419 where he eventually lost control of the bike causing himself to wreck. After that, he was taken into custody.

When he was searched, CCSO said that he was in possession of more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, packaging and scales used for the distribution of methamphetamine, and a handgun.

He was arrested and charged with his parole warrant, evading arrest with a vehicle, manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and two evading arrest warrants.

Clark was transported to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Jail for processing. The investigation is still ongoing at this time with additional charges pending.