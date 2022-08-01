UPDATE: The individual is in custody and one law enforcement official was injured, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Dickson said they were serving an arrest warrant for someone who missed a trial date and located the individual in a camper. Officials said he fled to a nearby residence on CR 1516 and barricaded himself in.

When officials got the house, the subject was hiding in one of the rooms. There was not a gunfight, but there was a bit of a fight to restrain him and during that struggle, an official sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Dickson said.

Vehicles are now leaving the scene and the injured official is on the way to a hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is currently responding to a barricaded person just outside of Jacksonville.

Officials say that there is a barricaded person on CR 1516 and that they are on the scene. Sources on the scene say that there was yelling and a loud boom from the backyard. They also said that officials entered the house just minutes later.

The sheriff’s office added that they do not believe the public to be in any immediate danger at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.