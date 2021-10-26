Child found dead in Houston apartment with three brothers, died of homicide

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK/KPRC)- After skeletal remains were found inside a Houston apartment along with three children, authorities said the body belonged to a child and their death was ruled a homicide.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office stated, the child suffered homicidal violence and they noticed multiple blunt force injuries, according to KPRC, our NBC affiliate.

On Sunday, deputies found three brothers who were 15, 10 and 7-years-old. They had been abandoned in an apartment for months. The body of their 9-year-old brother had been decaying inside a room in the home.

“The deceased one, or the skeletal remains, we believe at this point is going to be another juvenile, possibly a sibling that passed away,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “It appears the skeletal remains have been there for an extended period of time.”

Law enforcement arrived at an apartment complex at 3535 Green Crest for a welfare check around 3:15 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy made a call and said his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was in the next room.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appeared the children had been there for months, maybe even a year. The 15-year-old told investigators their parents had not lived there in months.

“I haven’t been told they were necessarily locked in, but at that age, it appears they were basically fending for each other.” SHERIFF ED GONZALEZ

Gonzalez said the three children were malnourished and showed signs of injuries.

Neighbors told KPRC they never noticed anything out of the ordinary.

“We never smelled anything coming out of that apartment. Never seen anyone open the door as well, so it’s kind of a shock,” said Bodiul Alam, who lives a few doors down. “Time to time, we’ve seen a couple with a kid come in and out and most likely, it was like six months ago, and nothing recently at all.”

The children were all taken to local hospitals for treatment. Child Protective Services released the following statement:

“Child Protective Services is currently investigating alongside law enforcement to ensure the immediate safety of the children. The children are being evaluated at an area hospital and the Department of Family and Protective Services is seeking emergency custody of all three boys.”

The mother’s boyfriend was questioned and released. Authorities did not say if he is the father of the children.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services left a “Notice of Removal of Children” at the apartment for the three boys. The agency has a history with the family, but there weren’t current investigations, until the most recent incident.

Deputies did not comment on why no charges were filed against the parents, and they said the case is still being investigated.