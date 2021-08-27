Chireno man arrested in Angelina County for spitting, choking woman

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Aug. 24, investigators arrested Mitchel Todd Elliot, 31, of Chireno, on a 3rd degree felony warrant for family violence.

Law enforcement in Nacogdoches said Elliot spit in the face of an adult female and choked her during an assault. Elliot had prior convictions of family violence and was wanted for a parole violations. Officers said he had also made several death threats to the victim which increased the urgency of apprehending him.

Investigators were told that Elliott had told friends and family members that he was not going back to prison.

Elliot fled Nacogdoches County and investigators later learned that he was hiding somewhere in either Angelina or Polk County.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, investigators with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office converged on a home on FM 58 in Angelina County.

Police found Elliot asleep in a bedroom and arrested him without incident.

Elliott was taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail.