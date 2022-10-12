COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) — Coffee City police made four arrests, all from ‘routine traffic stops’ on Tuesday, the department announced.

The first happened around 4:30 p.m. when Sgt. C. Welch stopped a vehicle on SH 155 for a motor vehicle violation. Chief Portillo and Officer M. Bruchmiller also assisted. A probable cause search revealed suspected methamphetamine and a glass bong used to smoke methamphetamine in the vehicle, police said.

The driver, Michael Edwards from Rusk, and his passenger, Marvin Christian of Big Sandy, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Christian was also booked for an outstanding warrant for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle from Henderson County.

Later that same day at around 6:40 p.m., Chief Portillo was contacted by Henderson County dispatch about a reckless driver on SH 155. Police said the vehicle was reported to be “weaving in and out of traffic, passing in the center lane and running other vehicles of the road.”

Portillo found the vehicle and identified the driver, Jevon Wofford from Tyler. Wofford had several warrants out of Coffee City and was placed into custody, police said.

Then, around 8:15 p.m., Portillo stopped another vehicle on SH 155 for a motor vehicle violation. The driver was identified as Austin Garren from Gladewater. Police said Garren had an active warrant out of Harrison County for driving while intoxicated and Portillo placed him into custody.