TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County judge denied a request Thursday morning from Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris to reduce his bond after being re-arrested while awaiting trial for charges of felony theft by a public servant and misdemeanor public oppression.

241st District Judge Jack Skeen denied Traylor-Harris’ motions to reduce the two $500,000 bonds down to between $20,000 to $30,000.

He was taken into custody last week after a video on a Youtube live stream showed him at a graduation in full uniform with his weapon. Conditions of his bond include an order that he cannot possess a firearm, explosive, ammunition or deadly weapon.

He would now have to post a $1 million bond to be released again. His next court date is July 7 when he must decide on a plea.

Charged with Traylor-Harris were Precinct 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman. Harris, Banks and Holman were arrested in November 2021 for allegedly stealing from a Tyler residence while they were working. They were previously charged with theft, official oppression and abuse of official capacity.

The tenant whose items were allegedly stolen by the three filed a theft report with the Tyler Police and the list of the things missing from the residence were an iPhone 8, Oakley sunglasses, jewelry, Chanel perfume, an iPhone X, Nike shoes, Airpods, 2 iPhone 12s, 2 MacBooks and more than $3,000 in cash. It was also mentioned that firearms were taken by the constable’s office but were later returned.

Those who are convicted of theft could receive a fine not greater than $10,000 and be sentenced between two to 10 years in prison.

Official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor, and the punishment for this offense can be a fine of no more than $4,000 and/or up to one year in a county jail.

LaQuenda Banks, 42, of Tyler was terminated from her position as chief deputy on Dec. 3, according to Smith County Human Resources.

According to a representative from Texas Commission of Law Enforcement, all three officers’ law enforcement licenses have been suspended. The termination letter for Banks was signed by Constable Curtis Harris on Dec. 3.

In November, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Smith County District Attorney’s office requested help from Rangers into “possible criminal conduct of several officers with the Smith County Precinct #1 Constable Office.”