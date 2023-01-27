POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A contractor out of Kingwood has allegedly scammed a Polk County elderly woman out of $28,000.

According to Polk County officials, Jose Karim Garza-Gonzalez is under investigation after having an elderly woman pay him $28,000 up front and never returning to finish or even start the job he was paid for.

Garza-Gonzalez is a contractor who owns a business in Kingwood and is also wanted by Galveston County for a similar case for scamming an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars, according to the press release.

Polk County detectives have obtained a felony warrant against Garza-Gonzalez for theft of property from elderly.

“If you have any information in reference to this case, other cases, and/or know the whereabouts of Jose Karim Garza-Gonzalez, please contact the Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency,” said Polk County Sheriff’s Office.