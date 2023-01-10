HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Matthew Edgar was convicted of murder and given a 99-year sentence just last week and has now been moved to the same prison Bonnie and Clyde broke out of.

Edgar was convicted for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend Livye Lewis. During his trial in Jan. 2022 he walked out of the courtroom and remained on the run until he was found and captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Dec. 2022.

He was convicted and given a sentence of 99 years in prison. That punishment was formalized on January 3, when Edgar appeared for a court hearing.

According to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records, Edgar was transported from the Sabine County Jail to the James “Jay” H. Byrd Unit, an intake facility in Huntsville. Inmates typically don’t stay long in these units before being transferred to other facilities.

On Tuesday Jan.10, TDCJ confirmed Edgar is incarcerated at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Lovelady. The unit used to be called the Eastham Unit and was made famous in the 1930’s when an inmate prison break included the likes of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, “Bonnie and Clyde”.

According to state records, Edgar will become eligible for parole on May 31, 2052.