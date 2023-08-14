UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two convicted East Texas methamphetamine dealers pleaded guilty to possessing large quantities of methamphetamines with intent to distribute on Monday.

Upshur County criminal district attorney Billy W. Byrd said that Patrick O’Brian Foster, 53, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and that Lee James Taylor II, 60, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Patrick O’Brian Foster, photo courtesy of Upshur County Jail

Foster was arrested in December of 2022 after 28.2 grams of methamphetamines and other paraphernalia was found in a vehicle he was driving near Union Grove.

Lee James Taylor II, photo courtesy of Upshur County Jail

Taylor was arrested in March of 2023 after 1.3 pounds of methamphetamines were found at a location Taylor showed authorities.

According to a press release, Foster admitted that there was methamphetamines in his passenger sear and a digital scale and clear baggies in a toolbox.

Upshur County officials said that marijuana was found in Taylor’s lap during a traffic stop. His vehicle and residence contained additional illegal drugs that he admitted were for distribution, according to a press release.