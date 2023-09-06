TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Two officers were seriously injured while attempting to arrest a man in Texarkana.

On Tuesday afternoon, Texarkana officers Lauren Freeman and Chastina Wilburn responded to a disturbance call on the 1400 block of College Drive. A man that was identified as Michael Hawkins was reportedly in an argument with his mother while she was driving down the road.

Courtesy: Bowie County Judicial Records

Freeman and Wilburn found Hawkins sitting alone in a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Authorities said Hawkins was not cooperating and grabbed a tire iron and jumped in the backseat of the vehicle. After officers tried to pepper spray him, officials said Hawkins threw the tire iron and struck officer Wilburn.

The officers were able to open the backdoors to Hawkins’ truck and once Hawkins finally got out, police said he tried to grab something out of the back of the truck before officers grabbed his arms to try and stop him.

Authorities said that Hawkins began to fight with the officers and once they got him on the ground, “Hawkins managed to grab Officer Freeman by the hair and slammed her face into the concrete.”

Hawkins allegedly continued to pull Freeman’s hair until Officer Dacota Taylor arrived on the scene and managed to help them handcuff Hawkins.

“Both officers were transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital by LifeNet Ambulance where they were treated for their injuries. While their injuries were serious, we are thankful that they will make a full recovery.” The Texarkana Police Department

Hawkins was booked into the Bi-State Jail on a $405,000 bond for two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.