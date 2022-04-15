POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a correctional officer and an inmate for allegedly bringing and selling tobacco products into the Polk County Jail.

Correctional Officer Carly Viola Noack, 30, of Votaw, and Polk County Jail inmate Mark Anthony Jacobs, 19, of Goodrich were both investigated and charged with introducing prohibited substances and items in a correctional facility.

Noack was first placed immediately on administrative suspension, pending the investigation. She had been employed as a correctional officer in the Polk County Jail since December 2021.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives reportedly discovered that Noack delivered tobacco products to inmates and received cash payments for doing so, along with the inmate providing tobacco to other inmates for profit.

Officials say they were able to find out how the transactions were made after conducting interviews with all the parties involved.

Afterward, Noack turned herself into the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and was fired and booked into the Polk County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Jacobs was also charged and was given a $5,000 bond. He is currently in jail for capital murder, aggravated kidnapping and several drug possession charges.