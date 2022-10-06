POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Corrigan man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday evening, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

29-year-old Gino Morales was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to authorities.

On Thursday around 7:05 p.m., PCSO received a 911 call about a gunshot victim in the Reilly Village area. According to officials, the caller said that the victim was shot in the chest and that the suspect left the scene.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Arthur Bean Jr. of Corrigan. He was flown to a Houston area hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Investigators processed the crime scene and obtained a search warrant for Morales’ residence. He was located and arrested in the Rayburn Hills area, according to authorities.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Corrigan Police Department for their assistance in this case. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please notify the Polk County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said.