Couple’s efforts to hide from law officer fail; now face burglary, parole violation charges

CANTON, Texas (KETK) — A man and woman who tried to hide when law officers showed up at their door are now in the Van Zandt County jail.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix said his office received a tip this week on the whereabouts of two people with outstanding warrants who might be about to leave the area.

The department with assistance of Edgewood Police Department served a warrant at a residence on Van Zant County Road 3722 to arrest Keagan Gibson and Sarah Potter.

Law officers found the two — one trying to hide in a closet and the other trying to hide under a pile of debris in the floor — and took them in custody.

Gibson, 41, of Wills Point, and Potter, 31, no city listed, were both charged with burglary of a habitation and parole violation.

Hendrix commended his deputies and the Edgewood PD of acting quickly on the tip.