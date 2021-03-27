CANTON, Texas (KETK) — A man and woman who tried to hide when law officers showed up at their door are now in the Van Zandt County jail.
Sheriff Steve Hendrix said his office received a tip this week on the whereabouts of two people with outstanding warrants who might be about to leave the area.
The department with assistance of Edgewood Police Department served a warrant at a residence on Van Zant County Road 3722 to arrest Keagan Gibson and Sarah Potter.
Law officers found the two — one trying to hide in a closet and the other trying to hide under a pile of debris in the floor — and took them in custody.
Gibson, 41, of Wills Point, and Potter, 31, no city listed, were both charged with burglary of a habitation and parole violation.
Hendrix commended his deputies and the Edgewood PD of acting quickly on the tip.
- Couple’s efforts to hide from law officer fail; now face burglary, parole violation charges
- Registered sex offender charged with having meth in his home
- ‘Sorry for smashing your window’: Vandal leaves pizzeria owner apology letter with $2K inside
- 2 dead, 8 others injured after shootings — 1 officer-involved — at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
- Texas Senate weighs election legislation billed by GOP as integrity and by Democrats as suppression