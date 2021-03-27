Couple’s efforts to hide from law officer fail; now face burglary, parole violation charges

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Texas (KETK) — A man and woman who tried to hide when law officers showed up at their door are now in the Van Zandt County jail.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix said his office received a tip this week on the whereabouts of two people with outstanding warrants who might be about to leave the area.

The department with assistance of Edgewood Police Department served a warrant at a residence on Van Zant County Road 3722 to arrest Keagan Gibson and Sarah Potter.

Law officers found the two — one trying to hide in a closet and the other trying to hide under a pile of debris in the floor — and took them in custody.

Gibson, 41, of Wills Point, and Potter, 31, no city listed, were both charged with burglary of a habitation and parole violation.

Hendrix commended his deputies and the Edgewood PD of acting quickly on the tip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51