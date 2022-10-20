HOUSTON (KIAH) — More disturbing details surrounding the death of a Humble mother have emerged.

The boy accused in her mother’s death is still in a Nebraska hospital following a chase and crash with law enforcement.

According to court documents, Michelle Roenz was brutally attacked in her home — her husband recalled seeing blood and teeth inside the bedroom.

Her body was found days later in the trunk of her car that was driven by her son, Tyler.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened Friday along Interstate 80 near Grand Island, shortly after Nebraska authorities were alerted to be on the lookout for a vehicle out of Texas believed to be involved in a possible homicide.

A trooper spotted the car minutes later and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over and a high-speed chase ensued. The car later crashed, and the 17-year-old driver suffered serious but non-lethal injuries.

It’s unclear when Tyler will be released and extradited back to Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.