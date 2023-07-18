CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday the life sentence of a man for continuous sexual abuse of a child was upheld by a court of appeals.

According to officials, the Texas 12th Court of Appeals rejected defendant 58-year-old John Wesley Allen Jr.‘s claim that the trial court “violated his procedural due process rights, and that the 369th trial court abused its discretion in sustaining the State’s objections to his attempt to cross examine the victim regarding specific questions.”

Allen was convicted in June 2022 for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 after a two-day trial and was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole.

An appeal was filed in July 2022, but in the recent decision, the court of appeals ruled “no error by the 369th Judicial District Court judgement,” according to the district attorney’s office.