CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas 12th Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a man on Wednesday for capital murder.

Jacolbe Rashad Kirby was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of Malcolm Hunter who was shot and killed in his Jacksonville home in 2018.

The opinion delivered by the court of appeals said that after considering the merits of Kirby’s appeal they found “no reversible error” and affirmed the trial court’s decision.

Kirby was convicted in February 2022 after a three day trial, and filed his appeal a few months later.