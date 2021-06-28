TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A 24-year-old Tyler man is in the Smith County Jail charged with a crime relating to exchanging explicit photos and messages with a girl who was 12.
Ariel Cornelio’s bond is set for $500,000 on the felony charge of sexual performance by a child under 14. He was arrest on June 17, judicial records show.
The case began when law officers in Hackensack, New Jersey, were shown nude photos of Cornelio that were on the girl’s cell phone, according to an arrest affidavit.
The girl told investigators that she had been communicating with Cornelio by phone since May of 2020. She was 12 at the time. They exchanged more than 50 such messages, records show.
According to the affidavit, the girl told him several times that she was only 12 yet he encouraged her to talk about performing sex acts and send him photos. He sent her explicit photos and videos of himself, the document alleges.
Detectives were able to connect Cornelio to the messages and images via cell phone and social media records, the records show.
- Father charged after missing Tennessee girl found alive in squalid, barricaded outbuilding
- The Tyler Children’s Park and Tiny Evie Rocks completes rock garden ahead of Drop a Rock Day
- Iowa man accused of making bomb threat over lack of McDonald’s dipping sauce
- School is Cool accepting donations for back-to-school event in Tyler
- Court records: 24-year-old Tyler man sent inappropriate images, messages to 12-year-old girl