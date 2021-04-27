Court to hear appeal of Amber Guyger in killing of Botham Jean in his own apartment

DALLAS (KETK/AP) – A Texas court will hear the appeal argument on Tuesday on potentially overturning the conviction of Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the death of Botham Jean.

Jean was killed by Guyger in his own apartment after she claimed she thought she was in hers and believed he was an intruder.

Prosecutors and an attorney for Guyger will clash over where that was enough evidence for a murder conviction in the 2019 trial. The jury sentenced Guyger to 10 years in prison for the crime.

More than two years before Floyd’s death set off protests across the country, Guyger’s killing of Jean drew national attention because of the strange circumstances and because it was one in a string of shootings of Black men by white police officers.

The basic fact of Guyger being the shooter was not in dispute during the trial. It hinged on whether her mistaking his apartment for hers was reasonable. Her lawyers argued that she was guilty of criminally negligent homicide instead of murder.

The appeal comes one week after a Minneapolis jury convicted Derek Chauvin of murder in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes in a video that sparked an international outcry.

Chauvin’s sentencing phase will begin in roughly seven weeks.