DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – A court upheld the conviction and sentence of Amber Guyger, an ex-Dallas police officer convicted of murdering a man in his apartment, after she said she mistook him for an intruder.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the Court of Criminal Appeals refused to hear her petition “to review a lower court’s decision to uphold her 2019 conviction and sentence.”

The 31-year-old ex-police officer was off-duty but still in uniform when she shot Jean in his apartment, which was directly above hers. Guyger testified that she mistook his apartment for her own and thought the 26-year-old accountant was an intruder.