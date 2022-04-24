CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) — A Crockett man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly crashed his car into the side of a house.

On Saturday evening, at around 10:30 p.m., the Crockett Police Department, Crockett Fire Department and Houston County EMS responded to the 600 block of Parkway Street for what was initially reported to be a house fire. Upon arrival, instead of finding a home on fire, officials found a white 2007 Toyota Highlander that had apparently crashed into the side of the home.

Thankfully, no one was inside the home at the time of the crash and nobody was reported to be injured.

The driver of the vehicle was found at the scene and subsequently identified as Glenn Edward Sikes, 33 of Lovelady. According Crockett PD, Sikes was apparently in the Davy Crockett Memorial Park where he reportedly left the roadway on Brazos Street near the fishing ponds. After leaving the roadway, Sikes allegedly travelled through a ditch, into a small patch of woods and into the side of the house.

Crockett PD alleged that Sikes showed signs of intoxication and was summarily placed under arrest. He was charged for driving while intoxicated with BAC >= 0.15, criminal mischief, driving with an invalid license and two Class C misdemeanor warrants he had for his arrest out of the city of Crockett.