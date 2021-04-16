Crockett man faces kidnapping charge after barricading himself in house with woman

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – A Crockett man was charged last week with kidnapping, resisting arrest and interfering with the duties of a public servant.
William Travis Erwin, 59, was arrested after a police officer was called to the Knights Inn in Crockett where motel employees said a man, later identified as Erwin, left with a female tenant.
Hotel employees told the officer the woman had received a large amount of money and questioned whether she left on her own free will. They provided the officer the man’s license plate number.
When law officers went to Erwin’s home, he was uncooperative. Using a key provided by a relative of Erwin’s, law officers discovered the front door and a bedroom door were barricaded and that Erwin and the woman were in a closet.
After talking to the woman, law officers filed charges against Erwin.
