CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department said they’ve arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Oak Street on Friday.

According to a Facebook post, officers arrived on scene around 1:45 p.m. and found Willie Campbell, 59 of Crockett, with a single gunshot wound. Campbell was taken to a local hospital where officials said he died because of his injuries.

Later officers contacted Forlando Moten, 48 of Crockett, who allegedly admitted to shooting Campbell. Moten was arrested, charged with murder and his bond was set $150,000.

Crockett Police Department is investigating this case and asked anyone with information to call 936-544-2021.