HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Crockett man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Shapala Butler, 32, pleaded guilty to theft from a store that sold firearms and unlawfully possessing a firearm before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

Court information revealed that on Oct. 14, 2020, the Crockett Police Department received a call about a burglary at Houston County Pawn in Crockett. When authorities arrived they saw the front door, which was made of glass, was shattered. Officers looked in the woods near the store and found eight firearms that had been stolen.

Law enforcement said Butler committed the crime because they saw him on the pawn shop’s surveillance video and found DNA evidence at the scene. Butler also confessed to a federal agent that he committed the burglary. He also said he knew he was a felon when he carried out the burglary.

Butler was previously convicted twice of burglary of a building, so it is illegal for him to own/possess guns or ammunition. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 15, 2021. Butler could receive a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be arranged after the U.S. Probation Office finishes their presentence investigation.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Crockett Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter.