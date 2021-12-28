Crockett man wanted for assault, several other felonies

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) — Authorities are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man with several outstanding warrants.

Officers of the Crockett Police Department responded to a call regarding an assault at the 100 block of Lewis Circle early Monday morning.

The victim of the assault identified the suspect as Tyrell D. Beasley, 31, who is wanted for multiple crimes including several felonies. As a result of this incident, he now has two additional pending charges for unlawful possession of firearm by felon (3rd Degree Felony) and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2nd Degree Felony).

Currently, Beasley is already wanted by multiple agencies for the following crimes:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon (3rd Degree Felony)

Deadly Conduct- Firing Weapon (3rd Degree Felony)

Assault Family Member/ Impede Breath/Circulation (3rd Degree Felony)

Injury to a Child (3rd Degree Felony)

TDCJ Parole Warrant (Injury to a Child 2 Counts)

Theft of Firearm (State Jail Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor B)

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon (Misdemeanor A)

Beasley has been known to frequent Crockett and Palestine. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Beasley, call 911 immediately or contact Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous. Beasley is considered to be armed and dangerous.