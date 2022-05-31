CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after he broke into a Catholic church and stole $22, according to the Crockett Texas Police Department.

On Saturday, May 28, 54-year-old Uvenerl Walter Davis, of Crockett, broke into the Tejas Catholic Church around 5:33 a.m., located at the 600 block of North 4th Street, said authorities.

Officers were able to recognize Davis through surveillance footage. They found Davis that day and arrested him for an active parole warrant and later requested an additional warrant for burglary of a building.

Davis was placed in the Houston County Jail.