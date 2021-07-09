Crockett PD says this man took package from porch of home

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) — The Crockett Police Department is looking for help in identifying and locating a man who it says took a package from a front porch.

A surveillance camera caught a man taking the package that had been delivered to a home in the 400 block of South Seventh St., the department said in a Facebook posting.

The man has a dark complexion, a beard and mustache and was wearing a sleeveless purple shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.