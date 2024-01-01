CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department said they arrested a man wanted for sexual assault of a child on Sunday.

According to Crockett PD, officers responded to the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. around 3 p.m. because of a reported disturbance at an apartment complex.

While searching the complex for an alleged suspect an officer encountered Vunterrious Leonard, 25 of Crockett. Leonard reportedly fled from the scene after the officer try to arrest him on a Houston County warrant for sexual assault of a child.

Leonard allegedly ran through I.T. Williams Park and into some woods on Sycamore Street where police officers and deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter.

Crockett PD’s K9 unit was sent out with a drone which then found Leonard from above, according to a press release. Leonard then reportedly began to cooperate and was taken to Houston County Jail for a charge of evading arrest and sexual assault of a child.