CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) — The Crockett Police Department is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of at least two people who they say stole a pickup truck, as well as thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from Holbrook Electric Company.

Over the course of the night between May 24 and 25, police said that at least two subjects stole a white 2007 GMC Sierra (Texas license plate GLK2306) from Lowery’s Automotive. Then, at around 3:45 a.m., they reportedly drove the stolen vehicle to Holbrook Electric Company, where they allegedly cut the gate to gain access to several buildings on the property.

From there, police said that subjects stole several thousand dollars worth of tools and equipment from the property before fleeing the scene in the stolen pickup. Neither the stolen vehicle, nor the tools and equipment have been recovered as of this writing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2862. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers by phone at 936-639-TIPS or online at 639TIPS.com.