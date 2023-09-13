HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop, a small bag containing a “crystal like substance” fell from his waistband during the booking process, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged equipment violation on FM 2625. The driver was identified as 23-year-old Kolby McGlothin, who reportedly had a warrant for drug paraphernalia out of Marshall.

Courtesy: Harrison County Judicial Records

McGlothin was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Annex. During the booking process, officials said that a “small plastic baggy containing a crystal like substance” fell from McGlothin’s waistband.

Authorities proceeded to take McGlothin to the Harrison County Main Jail on a possession of a controlled substance charge, along with his warrant.