GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was given two life sentences for the murder of two women in Gregg County.

Jordan Malik Carter, 24, of Longview, pleaded guilty to the murders of Mele’kia Rae Montgomery and Alexis Carol Johnson, according to the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Carter will be required to serve at least 30 years before becoming eligible for parole.

“To the families, we want to extend our deepest condolences for your loss. There is nothing in the world that we can say or do to bring these beautiful young ladies back; however, we hope that this outcome brings you some closure and comfort knowing that justice was served,” said the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Montgomery and Johnson were shot and killed in the 400 block of Johnston Street on August 26, 2016.

Carter, who was 19 at the time was arrested and identified as a gang member in the Gregg County Jail, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 after police said he ran away from officers and threw a loaded gun into the area.

Police said that Carter was found inside a room at Motel 6 on I-20 in Longview. They saw him leaving the motel in a car driven by a woman.

Carter allegedly drove the car into the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cummings Street where he got out of the vehicle, according to Longview police.

Police tried to take Carter into custody on the outstanding warrants, however, he ran away heading north on MLK Boulevard. An officer saw Carter grab his waistband before identifying himself and ordered him to stop.

“While Carter was fleeing, he pulled out a black firearm from his waistband and threw it into the wooded area,” police said.

Carter was arrested and police said the gun was a .45 auto and was loaded.