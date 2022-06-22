GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Dallas-area man is awaiting his sentence after pleading guilty to a 2017 murder in Longview on Wednesday.
According to judicial records, Cody Fortman, 26, of Desoto, entered a guilty plea for murder in the 124th District Court.
In the early hours of October 15, 2017, Longview police were called to a house in the 1200 block of Annette Drive.
When they arrived, officers found the body of Nicholas Trevion Johnson, 22, of Longview, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Fortman was arrested the next day after officials identified him as a suspect through the cooperation of a witness.
The city of Longview recorded 10 homicides that year, which was down from the previous two years. The rate in 2015 and 2016 prompted marches and vigils for peace and a stronger police presence in the hardest-hit neighborhoods.
Five homicides were recorded in 2014 and eight in 2013.
2017 Homicide cases
Homicide cases recorded in 2017 were:
- Jalen Johnson, 24, of Port Arthur died Dec. 23 during an attempted robbery when a resident of the home shot him. Though the death is being investigated as a homicide.
- Sandy Brown Jr., 26, of Longview was killed Nov. 1 after a shooting near the 2200 block of 13th Street. Adrian Cain, who received injuries that were not life-threatening in the incident, was named by police in court documents as a suspect.
- Arthur Gray, 47, was found shot to death Oct. 21 in a home in the 1500 block of Oden Street. Lloyd Johnson Jr., 32, who lives at the residence, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Upon his release from the hospital, he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and remains in jail under $100,000 bond.
- Lonnie Halton, 61, was found shot multiple times Oct. 17 inside his home on Bertha Street and later died.
- Nicholas Trevion Johnson, 22, was found shot to death Oct. 15 in a home on Annette Drive. Police arrested Cody Dewayne Fortman, 21, of Longview a day later in connection with the death.
- Cameron Taye Brooks, 19, of Tyler, a student at Tyler Junior College, was found shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 21 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5500 block of West Loop 281 after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Dominique Shaquille Harvey, 22, of Longview was charged hours later with murder in connection with Brooks’ death.
- Thomas Lynn Harper, 34, of Gladewater was found Feb. 4 shot to death outside J’s Place on East Marshall Avenue. Kyron Dylann Adams, 38, of Longview was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the case.
- Donald Ray Kenney, 34, of Lakeport was shot Feb. 5 near 12th and Dean streets. His body was dumped in the 5500 block of West Loop 281. Mon’torio Dewayne Harris, 25, of Longview was charged with murder in connection with the case.
- Ivory Neil Wilson, 57, of Longview was found dead Feb. 12 inside her home at the Tree House Apartments. Darrell Wayne Wilson, 58, of Marshall was charged with murder in connection.
- Ricky Nelson Miles Jr., 33, of Longview, was found dead Feb. 15 of a gunshot wound in a vacant parking lot in the 1500 block of South 12th Street.