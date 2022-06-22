GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Dallas-area man is awaiting his sentence after pleading guilty to a 2017 murder in Longview on Wednesday.

According to judicial records, Cody Fortman, 26, of Desoto, entered a guilty plea for murder in the 124th District Court.

In the early hours of October 15, 2017, Longview police were called to a house in the 1200 block of Annette Drive.

Nicholas Trevion Johnson

When they arrived, officers found the body of Nicholas Trevion Johnson, 22, of Longview, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Fortman was arrested the next day after officials identified him as a suspect through the cooperation of a witness.

The city of Longview recorded 10 homicides that year, which was down from the previous two years. The rate in 2015 and 2016 prompted marches and vigils for peace and a stronger police presence in the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Five homicides were recorded in 2014 and eight in 2013.

2017 Homicide cases

Homicide cases recorded in 2017 were: