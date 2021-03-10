Dallas cop charged with capital murder fired nearly week after arrest

DALLAS (KETK) – A Dallas police officer charged with capital murder in two separate slayings has been fired from the department.

36-year-old Bryan Riser was arrested last week for the death of a woman back in 2017 and a man in 2019.

Questions are being raised as to why Riser was allowed to remain on the force while suspected in a murder-for-hire scheme. Former Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall said that he was identified as a person of interest all the way back in 2019.

Hall said that he was allowed to continue to work to avoid tipping him off to an investigation.

In a press conference last week, the department said that a witness came forward and accused Riser for the murder of 31-year-old Lisa Saenz. She was found dead in the Trinity River back in March 2017.

The witness also allegedly stated he was instructed by Riser to kidnap and kill two other people. One was named Aubrey Douglas who was reported missing a month before Saenz’s murder.

Riser has been on the force since August 2008. He was arrested in May 2017 for misdemeanor assault/family violence. An Internal Affairs investigation was done, but the results are not yet known.

Under Texas law, if convicted of capital murder, the only two sentencing options are the death penalty or life without parole.